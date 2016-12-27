Firefighters Try Recovering Valuables From New Haven Condos Destroyed in Fire

Deputy Director of New haven Emergency Operations Center, Rick Fontana, said 13 condo units were affected and nine condo units were destroyed. The building is likely a total loss, he added. (Published 2 hours ago)

Before the damaged section of the Harbour Landing Condo complex in New Haven has to be torn down, firefighters and the property manager are trying to save as many valuables as they can.

Ray Sirry has lived on and off at the condo complex near City Point on the New Haven Harbor since the late 1980s.

“I thought it was a small thing,” he said, recalling when he first noticed smoke Monday afternoon. “The fire department would deal with it and I’d be able to get back into the unit.”

Instead, his home is one of 13 lost in the massive fire that two thirds of the city’s fire department battled from 1:30 p.m. until after midnight.

“The firemen today were able to get a few pictures off the walls of our children,” Sirry said. “That’s about it really.”

Newly obtained aerial video from the West Haven Emergency Management drone shows the thick smoke that billowed in the air and flames ripping through the roof.

“There’s many of them that are totally destroyed,” New Haven Deputy Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana said. “It would be a safety issue if anyone went into the units. Some of them that aren’t totally lost we are retrieving items if we can.”

At the nearby hotel in Orange where several displaced families are staying, Fontana returned a recovered valuable to its owner Tuesday.

“All he was really worried about is, ‘I got to have my wedding band, I got to have my wedding band’ and so it’s important to us, we wanted to get it back to him,” Fontana said.

New Haven fire investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire before city building officials obtained a demolition permit.

“Initially we know the area of origin,” New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said Tuesday morning. “They’re still not going to make a determination on the cause until we find out how much further we can get into the building.”

As for Sirry and his wife, they are still hoping to be reunited with their missing cat Mickey.

“Maybe we haven’t lost the cat,” Sirry said. “The cat’s body was not in the condo, the police looked under the bed, so forth today, so we think, I left the door open, maybe the cat ran out.”

Like many who called the condo building home, Sirry is thankful there were no serious injuries or loss of life.

“If it had happened at night or another occasion,” he said. “We don’t know what might have happened, but I think we were lucky that it happened when it did.”