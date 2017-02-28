Threat for Severe Thunderstorms Tomorrow

What to Know WHAT: Severe thunderstorms tomorrow. Damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours possible.

WHERE: All of Connecticut.

WHEN: Showers develop overnight, thunderstorms move in tomorrow morning and linger into the afternoon/evening hours.

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for the threat of severe thunderstorms tomorrow.

There are no weather issues today in fact the weather will remain quite tranquil and pleasant through the early evening hours. High temperatures today will rise into the upper 50s inland and low to middle 50s near the shore.

Scattered rain showers will move into the state after midnight. The thunderstorm threat doesn't ramp up until tomorrow morning.

We're forecasting thunderstorms to develop tomorrow during the late morning hours and continue into the early evening hours. The thunderstorm activity will be scattered in nature. Some of the thunderstorms could be severe especially as we head into the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The 'First Alert' has been issued for the threat of severe thunderstorms which could bring damaging winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours.

Here's a breakdown of the severe weather threat for tomorrow.

We anticipate a medium threat of damaging winds, and low threat level for hail, tornadoes, and flooding.

Strong winds could bring down tree limbs which would lead to power outages.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'Slight Risk' for severe weather for the entire state.

We will continue to monitor tomorrow's severe weather threat and will frequently update the forecast. For the very latest information including interactive radar, weather alerts, and the latest forecast click here to download the NBC Connecticut App.