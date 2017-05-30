First Alert: Strong Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday | NBC Connecticut
First Alert: Strong Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday

Potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening...

By Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli

    (Published 8 minutes ago)

    NBC Connecticut Meteorologists have issued a First Alert for potentially strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday evening.

    We're forecasting showers and thunderstorms to move into western Connecticut between 6 and 8 p.m. 

    Here's a look at First Alert Future Radar at 9:30 which shows a line of thunderstorms moving across the state.

    Some of the storm have the potential to become strong to even severe. Strong and severe storms have the capability of producing damaging winds and hail. The storms will also produce a fair amount of lightning.


    Make sure to stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for continuing updates on this thunderstorm threat.

    Published 33 minutes ago
