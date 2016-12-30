First Night Hartford Ready to Roll

If you are still looking for something to do New Year’s Eve, we have a plan for you and it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.

First Night Hartford revelers like Heather Rion Starr of West Hartford say it’s a great event at a great price. She says besides the free fireworks and ice skating, she really enjoyed the act that played in The Pump House at Bushnell Park.

“This pump house where they had a great band last year playing Celtic music and the fireplace and the hot chocolate and then we go to the Wadsworth Atheneum and do a craft with our kiddo”.

And there are so many other events that a first night Hartford wristband will get you into. The wristband costs $12 for adults, $3 for kids three to 15 years old, and free for children two and under.

First Night Hartford organizer Nicole Glander explains, “We have kids fest, arts and craft activities at the Wadsworth Atheneum, tours at the Butler McCook House, comedy, magic puppet shows”. Rides on the carousel and miniature train at Bushnell Park are free with the wristband. Horse drawn carriage rides are an extra $5.

In terms of parking, there are discounts as well. Metered street parking is free on Saturdays downtown. The Trumbull on the Park Garage, Morgan Street Garage, and One Financial Plaza Garage are all $5 after 2 p.m. The Pulaski Circle lot parking is $5 after 6pm.

In terms of security, Hartford Police say they will have a beefed up presence downtown. The only street they will close is Trinity Street, essentially between the Capital and the Soldiers and Sailors Arch.