Flagger Hit by Car at Tolland Construction Site

A flagger working in a construction area in Tolland was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car Wednesday morning, according to Tolland fire officials.

The accident occurred in the area of 128 Merrow Road (Route 195) around 1:45 a.m.

Fire officials said the flagger was hit by a car and thrown approximately 25 feet into the air and over a guardrail. LifeStar was requested but then canceled. The victim was taken to the trauma center at Saint Francis Hospital by ambulance. The victim’s condition was not immediately clear.

According to fire officials on scene, the driver did not stop but was pulled over on Interstate 84.

State police are actively investigating.

More information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.