Flight Brings Passengers to Bradley From Puerto Rico

There were emotional reunions at Bradley Airport Friday as the first non-stop flight from Puerto Rico arrived since Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The first direct flight from San Juan since Hurricane Maria struck arrived in Connecticut Friday afternoon. Resources were on hand from state and other organizations to help them meet their needs.

The sold-out flight arrived at approximately 2:45 p.m. with about 245 people.

It’s just one of many flights making its way over the coming weeks. There will be two flights a week until conditions improve and the state said they are preparing for an influx of people making their way to Connecticut from the island.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross, United Way and Salvation Army were at the airport ready to help those arriving.

For those coming from hurricane-ravaged areas, such as Puerto Rico, whether they’re already here or heading this way, Governor Malloy is asking them to call United Way’s 211 center.

“Whether its housing questions, food and clothing questions, mental health needs, physical health needs the place right now to turn in Connecticut is 211,” he said.

“Immediately you’ll hear a message which asks you to hit prompt 5, number 5 in order to go straight to the front of the line,” said Rick Porth, United Way of Connecticut CEO.

So far the 211 center has received about 225 calls related to families from Puerto Rico who need help.

For every call received, United Way will report back to the state on the nature of the call to see what they can do to help them. Porth said many of those calls are requests for basic needs like clothing, housing, and food.

For anyone who has collected items for the island and has not found a way to send the items, the state is not assisting in sending them. However, Porth said you can call 211. There’s a possibility those items can be used to assist families seeking refuge in Connecticut.