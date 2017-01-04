Flu Cases on the Rise in Connecticut

While the holidays might be over, flu season is kicking into high gear in a big way.

While you are supposed to get a flu shot in October, it doesn't mean it's too late to get one.

"The flu season is just arriving here in Connecticut and it's a good time to get a flu shot if you haven't gotten one already," Dr. Virginia Bieluch, director of infectious disease at The Hospital of Central Connecticut, said.

Dr. Bieluch said the flu vaccine is changed yearly to match the expected flu strains, although it does take a couple of weeks to take hold once you get your shot.

"It should be an effective vaccine, as best we know," she adds.

Dr. Bieluch has been seeing an increase in patients with the flu in the last few weeks.

Statistics the state Department of Public Health released for the week ending Dec. 24 show that emergency room visits are above the threshold when such numbers are considered "elevated."

"Influenza is typically associated with high fevers, muscle aches, and feeling a lot worse than when you have a cold," she said.

Dr. Bieluch said it really is a matter of holiday timing. Over two long weekends because of the holidays, many people might have delayed doctors’ appointments before trying to fit them in over the last few days.

As for how to keep away from the flu germs and keep others from getting your flu: