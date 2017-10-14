Former Bristol School Damaged by Fire

Fire officials are investigating after a former school was damaged by fire overnight.

Officials said the fire department was called to 120 Park Street, the former O’Connell school, around 1 a.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived they found a large fire that took several hours to bring under control. No injuries were reported.

The structure suffered significant damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.