Former Cromwell Police Sergeant Accused of Workers Compensation Fraud

A former Cromwell police sergeant is accused of workers’ compensation fraud after officials from the state division of criminal justice said he was seen doing construction work at his home after an on-the-job injury supposedly left him unable to work.

Inspectors from the Workers’ Compensation Fraud Control Unit in the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney arrested 51-year-old Jonathan Mantel, of Cromwell, and charged him with one count of fraudulent claim or receipt of benefits.

The arrest warrant affidavit says Mantel received disability benefits because of a knee injury he reported suffering in June 2016 that left him unable to work as a Cromwell Police sergeant, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Surveillance conducted over nine days in October 2016 showed him working at his home, lifting and moving materials and using power tools to replace part of a deck and stairs, the warrant states.

Mantel received approximately $27,487 in workers’ compensation benefits and another $15,255 in salary from the Town of Cromwell to bring him to full pay, the warrant states, according to the Division of Criminal Justice.

Mantel was released on promise to appear.