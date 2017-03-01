The former developers who were fired from the minor baseball stadium in Hartford project have filed a legal complaint against the city of Hartford and claim the city might be liable for more than $90 million associated with the ballpark project.

Centerplan Construction Company and DoNo Hartford LLC filed an amended legal complaint Wednesday that breaks down damages the organizations said they suffered because of wrongful termination of several contracts.

Centerplan and DoNo Hartford said they suffered $14 million in damages that the city has not paid and Arch Insurance, which took over construction and management of the baseball stadium, is looking to recover as much as $36,000,000.

They also added that DoNo and Centerplan might suffer $40 million in damages “because of the impact the City’s conduct has had on Centerplan’s and DoNo’s ability to construct buildings on and otherwise develop the property surrounding the ballpark”.

The developers said they had prospects for a $60 million development on one of the parcels and they were in the market to raise money to begin construction.

The ballpark was supposed to be open for the 2016 baseball season so the Hartford Yard Goats could play at home.

A new contractor has taken over construction work on the ballpark, which is now slated to open in April.