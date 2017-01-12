Former Major League Coach to Manage Yard Goats

The Hartford Yard Goats will have a new manager in the 2017 season and he’s a former major league coach who has spent 11 seasons with the Colorado Rockies organization.

The new manager, Jerry Weinstein, is a California native with more than 40 years of experience coaching professional and college baseball. He will replace Darin Everson as the Yard Goats’ manager.

“We are excited to have someone with Jerry’s experience lead our club in our first season in Hartford,” Yard Goats General Manager Tim Restall said in a statement.

The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club is the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Weinstein managed the Rockies Class-A affiliate Modesto from 2007 to 2011 and he is also the manager for the Israel team in upcoming World Baseball Classic in March.

He is set to begin his 11th season with the Rockies’ organization and was part of Major League Coaching staff as catching and defensive positioning coach in 2012 and 2013.

Weinstein served as a Special Instructor to Player Development last season after working as the Supervisor of Development at Modesto in 2015.

He was the Director of Player Development for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2000 and 2001 and has also managed in the Brewers, Expos and Cubs systems.

Weinstein was an assistant coach on the United States Olympic teams in 1992 and 1996, an assistant coach for the 1987 U.S. Pan American Games team and head coach of the USA Baseball Team, which won a Gold Medal at the 2005 Maccabiah Games. He was also on the coaching staff at the University of Miami and UCLA.

“Having someone that has coached in the Major Leagues, Minor Leagues and Olympics is a huge benefit to our club and we look forward to introducing him to our fans and having him involved in our many community events that we have planned,” Restall said in a statement.

“Jerry’s experience, leadership, and relationships make him a perfect fit as the Manager of the Yard Goats, and we are excited that he will be leading the charge in impacting both the Colorado Rockies Double-A players and staff as well as the Hartford community,” Rockies Senior Director of Player Development Zach Wilson said.

The Hartford Yard Goats will play their home opener on Thursday, April 13 at Dunkin’ Donuts Park.

In January 2016, the Yard Goats and the Colorado Rockies extended a player development contract, ensuring that the teams will be connected through the 2018 season.