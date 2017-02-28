Former Navy Sailor Sentenced to 10 Years for Blackmailing Minors Into Online Sex

A former Navy sailor stationed in New London has been sentenced to 10 years after downloading a cache of child porn onto his computer and convincing minors to perform sex acts on video chat, which he recorded and shared with other people, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

Federal prosecutors said Adam M. Simpson, 30, of Benton, Pennsylvania, video chatted with underage victims betwen January and November 2013, while he was stationed at the naval base in New London.

He coerced them into performing sex acts on camera, which he recorded, saved and shared, the U.S. attorneys office said. Simpson sometimes posed as a young boy and blackmailed the victims so they would continue chatting with him.

Prosecutors said Simpson also downloaded a number of child pornography files onto his computer. He was arrested on state charges in January 2014 and has been in custody ever since.

He was arrested on Jan. 7, 2014 and pleaded guilty on June 29, 2016 to one count of enticing minors to perform sexually explicit acts during online video chats.

He has been sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.