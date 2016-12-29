Shelton police have arrested a former Shelton High School student accused of launching cyber attacks against the high school’s internet service.

Police said the juvenile suspect, who was not identified due to age, used a cell phone to launch daily Distributed Denial of Service, or DDOS attacks on the school, disabling the school system’s internet service citywide. DDOS attacks work by sending rapidly to overwhelm a server.

The school’s internet has been restored and defensive software was installed to prevent future attacks.