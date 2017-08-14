Former UConn Basketball Coach Could Come Out of Retirement

Calhoun May Come Out of Retirement

University of Connecticut's (UConn) former basketball coach Jim Calhoun might be coming out of retirement.



Calhoun is a Hall of Famer who led UConn's mens basketball team to three national championships.

He's been retired since 2012, but according to the Hartford Courant, he's been offered the head coaching job at the University of St. Joseph, a Division III school in West Hartford that does not have a basketball team currently.

Calhoun would be responsible for creating the school's first basketball program. The St. Joseph BlueJays are scheduled to begin playing in the fall of 2018 when the university admits full-time, traditional male undergrad students for the first time.

St. Joseph's was formerly an all-female school.

Calhoun told ESPN he wants to clear this job offer with his wife and will make a decision in the next week.

NBC Connecticut reached out to St. Joseph's University for comment.

A spokesperson for the university's president, Rhonda Free, said she is letting the coach's comments stand on their own. However, she said she can't think of a better person to inaugurate a basketball program at the school.

At his annual golf tournament on Monday, Calhoun talked about how much he missed coaching.

"It's not a great day. You go in and you play a game, you win it. It feels like 85 degrees, perfect weather and you get on that cause a group of us got up and worked for the last three or four months to get this and we did it. Together we did it, and that's the part that I really miss," Calhoun said.

The athletic director at St. Joseph, Bill Carderelli, coached with Calhoun in Storrs in 1986.

Calhoun built the UConn basketball program and would have to do it from scratch again at St. Joseph.

It's not a done deal by any stretch but it appears Calhoun is ready for a new challenge.