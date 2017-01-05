Former Waterbury Daycare worker Facing More Assault Charges

A former Waterbury daycare worker who is accused of breaking a 3-year-old child's arm is facing more charges.

The Kids Town worker, Adnelly Moipard, was charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and cruelty to persons on Thursday following an investigation in November.

Moipard was arrested in November for pulling the 3-year-old girl by her right arm, near her wrist and forearm, and dragging her to a chair, according to court documents. Moipard was charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child and intentional cruelty to a child, police said.

On Thursday, police found Moipard had also assaulted a 5-year-old boy in November and arrested the former daycare worker.

Moipard's bond was set at $10,000.