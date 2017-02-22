Fortune Plastics Closing Old Saybrook Location

Ninety-two employees are looking for new jobs after a manufacturing company is closing down its Old Saybrook location.

Fortune Plastics, a trash can liner and bag manufacturer, has been a staple in the Old Saybrook community. But its parent company, Novolex, said on April 23 it’s shutting the location down.

Mark Daniels, a senior vice president for sustainability & environmental policy at Novolex told NBC Connecticut in an email that it was a difficult decision, but they’re consolidating facilities. He writes, in part:

“In this case, we have existing floor space, capacity at several other (U.S.) locations that make the similar products. Consolidating production is a very hard decision, but it’s about doing what makes sense to stay competitive and protect as many USA jobs as we can.”

In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification submitted to the Connecticut Department of Labor, Novolex breaks down the positions affected, including a plant manager, 39 bag machine operators, and 18 extrusion operators.

Several of Fortune Plastics’ 92 employees live, shop and dine in Old Saybrook. Which now has area businesses concerned the shutdown could hurt their businesses, too.

“Customers that come after work once a week to get flowers for their wives and girlfriends. And now it’s like, oh shoot, I’m losing customers of mine,” said Marlee Santoro, who owns MAR. Floral and Botanicals on Main Street.

Santoro said the loss is hard, considering recent economic trends statewide.

“It’s hard to hear that another business that’s employing many local residents is leaving,” she said.

“I hope that they’ll still shop here even (if it’s) not for the company that they used to work for,” said Emma Loso of Saybrook Hardware.

Loso said Fortune Plastics employees would pick up materials on behalf of the company. Which makes the loss tough, especially since she knows people involved.

Paul Kozey of Walt’s Market remembers the hit the town took when R.R. Donnelley closed its Old Saybrook printing plant in the early 2000s.

“You know the economy and the way things have been rolling, we have to fight to keep every business rolling,” Kozey said.

Daniels said Novolex is offering employees positions at other locations nationwide. The company will also help them find other employment in tandem with local government and employment agencies, and the Connecticut Department of Labor.