Foxwoods Offers Free Concerts Tonight for 25th Anniversary

This is the 25th anniversary of Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Ledyard and there are two free concerts tonight to celebrate the milestone.

Kesha is performing a free show at the Grand Theater at 7:30 p.m. today and fans can start lining up at noon at the Premier Ballroom pre-function area, where wristbands will be given out.

Guests can begin to line up for the show at 5:30 p.m., one hour before doors open. The shows are general admission and seating is on a first come first serve basis.

Smokey Robinson has a free concert at the Fox Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

If you want to go, line up at noon at the Fox Theater box office for wristbands. Guests can begin to line up for the show at 5:30 p.m., one hour before doors open. The shows are general admission and seating is on a first come first serve basis.

