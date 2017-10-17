Frosty Start to Tuesday Morning

Temperatures range from below freezing in some parts of Connecticut to 40 degrees in others this morning before the weather starts to warm up today.

Officials in Bantam said it was only 28 degrees as of 5:40 a.m., while temperatures in Torrington are around 31 and 35 in Norwich.

That means that residents in parts of the state will have to scrape the windows on their vehicle before heading out the door this morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

