Frosty Start to Tuesday Morning

Temperatures range from below freezing in some parts of Connecticut to 40 degrees in others this morning before the weather starts to warm up today.
Officials in Bantam said it was only 28 degrees as of 5:40 a.m., while temperatures in Torrington are around 31 and 35 in Norwich.
That means that residents in parts of the state will have to scrape the windows on their vehicle before heading out the door this morning.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Today: A cool start to the day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 60s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 59. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday Night
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7am. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 1am, then patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Saturday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Monday
A chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Tuesday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.M