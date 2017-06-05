Funeral to Be Held Today for New Haven Officer Killed In South Carolina Crash

A funeral will be held today for a New Haven police officer who was killed while motorcycling in South Carolina over Memorial Day weekend.

Officer Edward Douglas, 31, died in a crash in Myrtle Beach.

"We lost a good man, a really good man; not just a police officer, a good man," New Haven Police Chief Anthony Campbell said.

Douglas had been on vacation in Myrtle Beach over the holiday weekend and was riding a motorcycle when somehow he crashed.

Douglas had come up the ranks at the New Haven police department under Campbell's command. All of that promise, Campbell said, was suddenly taken away on Saturday morning.

"He had so many dreams and aspirations, so it was just really heart-wrenching to get that news," Campbell said.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple at 285 Dixwell Ave. in New Haven.