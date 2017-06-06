Get Ready for a Major Warm-Up

The weather over the past few days has been quite unsettled. If you're sick of the cool and dreary weather just wait until this weekend. The weather pattern is going to shift and much warmer air will work into the state.

High temperatures Tuesday afternoon only reached the upper 40s and low 50s. This makes it the coldest day on record and the 4th coldest June day on record.

Milder air works in for Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures will work into the low to middle 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Much warmer air works in for the weekend and especially by early next week.

We're forecasting high temperatures in the low to middle 80s for Saturday and upper 80s to near 90 by Sunday.

Temperatures will climb into the low 90s early next week.

Take a look at the temperature trend over the next seven days. Temperatures along the shoreline will run around 5 to 8 degrees cooler.



