Golf Carts Stolen from Courses Around Bristol

    Bristol police are investigating several incidents of burglary, vandalism, and golf cart theft at several area golf courses.

    There have been incidents at Chippanee Golf Club on Marsh Road in Bristol, Westwoods Golf Course on CT-177 in Farmington, and Pequabuck Golf Club on School Street in Terryville, police said.

    Police are still trying to locate several golf carts that remain missing. Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Kevin Ward at (860) 314-4569 or (860) 845-3782.

