The Department of Motor Vehicles wants to reduce wait times.

It’s something the agency has been working on for months now and today Gov. Dannel Malloy and DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra are set to make an announcement on improvements.

Back in July, the DMV hired a company to do a study analyzing the computer system, customer service and wait times.

They polled 1,200 customers and found that three quarters were dissatisfied they waited an hour to get to the esrvice counter, after already waiting to get a service ticket.

The DMV also paid Microsoft to examine the new computer software, which was causing issues.

Just last week the DMV announced that in 2018 they will begin mailing driver’s licenses, which could also reduce wait times. It’s a new federal law and Connecticut will be joining 26 other states to ship those licenses out from a secure location.

In the meantime, drivers will be issued a temporary paper license and will be able to renew licenses every six years online.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.