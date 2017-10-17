Malloy Explains Why He Vetoed Republican Budget

Governor Malloy gave updates on the current status of the state's budget on Tuesday and responded to a memo from the Office of Policy Management (OPM) secretary regarding an independent actuarial analysis.

"We already knew that the illegal pension scheme proposed in the Republican budget would lead to a lengthy legal battle and eventually cost Connecticut taxpayers billions of dollars," Malloy said. "Now, thanks to this analysis, we also know that even a more modest prospective change for employees who are still unvested in 2027 would offer almost no savings at all to the state in the current biennium."

OPM Secretary Ben Barnes wrote that the proposals for 2027 changes in the Republican budget that the governor vetoed would impair the rights of Tier 4 employees.

"These measures not only would create untenable legal risks for the state," Barnes wrote. "They also drove the calculated actuarial benefit of the changes so that the features of the proposal that were most likely to determined illegal are the features that accounted for most of the purported 'savings'."

A frustrated Malloy on Monday released his fourth version of a state budget proposal, hoping it will motivate the General Assembly to finally come up with a tax-and-spending plan he can sign into law after a months-long impasse.