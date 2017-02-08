Governor Malloy to Present Budget Proposal Wednesday

Governor Dannel Malloy and Office of Policy and Management Secretary Ben Barnes will present the governor’s budget proposal on Wednesday.

Barnes will hold a presentation on the budget for the media at 10:30 a.m. Following that, the governor will deliver his Fiscal Year 2018/2019 budget address to the Connecticut General Assembly.

The presentations will unveil the full details of the plan, but the governor's budget chief has already said it will include a proposal to spend $250 million dollars to upgrade the XL Center. Half of that money would be spent over the next two years.

On Tuesday, Republicans addressed concerns about funding for Connecticut cities and towns and proposed reinstating nearly $20 million that was cut in December.

The overall budget is expected to be around $18 billion.