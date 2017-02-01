Governor Nominates Gregory D’Auria to State Supreme Court

Gov. Dannel Malloy is nominating Gregory T. D’Auria, of Hebron, to serve as an associate justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court and fill the spot on the bench Associate Justice Peter T. Zarella held until retiring in December.

“Being nominated to our state’s highest court is an immense responsibility – it has the final say on so many issues that impact all of our lives and must ensure that our valued constitutional principles are upheld with fairness, competence, ethics, and justice. I am pleased to nominate Greg to the Supreme Court and I am confident that his history of public service will continue with distinction on the bench,” Malloy said in a statement.

D’Auria graduated UConn in 1985 with a B.A. in Political Science, and from the UConn School of Law in 1988, where he also served as editor-in-chief of the Connecticut Journal of International Law.

He has worked in the Office of the Attorney General for more than 23 years, in a variety of roles, including his current position as Associate Attorney General/Solicitor General, where he has primarily focused on supervising the appellate litigation for the agency and also served in the role of training and assisting other attorneys throughout the agency on state and federal appeals.

“I am honored by and thankful to Governor Malloy for his trust in me. I have devoted much of my career to practicing before our state Supreme Court and understand fully the tremendous responsibility that accompanies this position,” D’Auria said in a statement. “If the General Assembly confirms me, the governor’s nomination will allow me the chance to continue to serve the state's citizens, which has been my privilege during 23 years working for the Attorney General’s Office.”

The governor’s nomination of D’Auria will go to the General Assembly for confirmation.