Governor and State Union Leaders Reach Tentative Deal | NBC Connecticut
    NBC Connecticut

    Governor Malloy and state union leaders came to a tentative agreement Tuesday that could save the state billions of dollars in coming years.

    Officials said the deal is expected to save about $1.5 billion over the next two years alone, money that can help close the state’s budget deficit.

    The deal includes a three-year wage freeze and increases employee contributions for pensions and health benefits. Employees will contribute 2 percent more to their pensions. The redesign to the health insurance plan means employees will pay about 3 percent more for premiums, and more for co-pays on prescription drugs.

    The deal also rescinds layoff notices issued since April, and provides job security protections through 2020.

    The deal is expected to save $710 million in 2018 and gradually increase so that in the next 10 years the state will save around $10 billion.

    Union leaders still need to take the deal to union members for a vote.


    Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

