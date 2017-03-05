Greenwich firefighters freed a young boy's finger from this gumball machine after the child became stuck in the mechanism while trying to get a gumball out of the machine.

Greenwich firefighters came to the rescue when a young boy got his finger stuck in a gumball machine Saturday.

Firefighters said the child, who was about 4 years old, was trying to get a gumball out of the machine at the Palms Barbershop at 20 Church Street when his finger got stuck in the mechanism. The barbershop called 911 firefighters were able to break the machine to free the boy’s hand.

He was not hurt, firefighters said, and was eventually able to get his haircut.