Greenwich Mourns Death of Famous Neighbor, Mary Tyler Moore

Mary Tyler Moore might have touched millions of lives across the country, but it was Greenwich, Connecticut that she called home.

People in her hometown were saddened by the loss of the 80-year-old star who led a private life here in Connecticut.

“Mary Tyler Moore was a long-time resident of the town and certainly an iconic figure in the entertainment and cultural world of our country,” Greenwich First Selectmen Peter Tesei said.

Moore lived with her husband in a sprawling estate in Greenwich.

While some in town said they never got a chance to meet the legend, they were inspired by her.

“I remember growing up watching her on television every week. She was this personality that was very vivacious that you wanted to emulate yourself,” Barbara Heins said.

It was a sentiment echoed by Carolyn Logalbo, who grew up watching “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

“It was completely aspirational. It was wonderful to see that,” Logalbo said.

Moore’s character, Mary Richards, became a role model as a career-driven, single woman.

Logablo said she once had the chance to meet and have a chat with the award-winning actress.

“She was friendly and she was kind,” Logablo said.

Now the town of Greenwich is mourning, along with Moore’s family and friends.

Town leaders are organizing tributes over the next several weeks, including planning a moment of silence for the legend who many called a neighbor.

“It’s a sad day. It’s a sad day for everybody. She really brought happiness into millions of people’s lives,” Heins said.