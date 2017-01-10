A 28-year-old Griswold father has been charged in connection with crash in Groton on Halloween that killed his 4-year-old daughter and police said he was driving under the influence.

David J. Ali, 28, of Griswold, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, as well as other charges in connection with the crash that killed his 4-year-old Delilah Ali.

Police said the crash happened at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 31 on Gold Star Highway, or Route 184, at Packer and Welles Road in the Town of Groton.

As police investigated, they determined that David J. Ali was in a Toyota Camry, trying to turn from Gold Star Highway onto Packer Road, when he veered into the path of a BMW that struck him, police said.

David Ali and his front seat passenger, Cheryl Mackin, were transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London with non-life-threatening injuries. LifeStar helicopter transported Delilah Ali from Lawrence & Memorial to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries and died the next afternoon, police said.

David Ali has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of alcohol/drugs, risk of injury to a minor, reckless driving, reckless endangerment in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, failure to grant right of way at intersection and making an improper turn.

He turned himself in today and was held on a $250,000 bond. Police said no further arrests are expected.