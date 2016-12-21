Groton City Police Arrest Two on Narcotics Charges

Groton City police seized marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, prescription pills, cash, cell phones and drug packaging materials from a residence on Brandagee Avenue Tuesday.

Groton City police arrested two people and seized various drugs when they executed a search warrant at a home on Brandagee Avenue Tuesday.

Police said Groton City police and the Regional Community Enhancement Task Force held a narcotics-related search warrant for 112 Brandagee Avenue and an arrest warrant for the resident, Gene Fluker, 41. When police arrived to execute the warrant, Fluker reportedly fled the scene.

Police eventually caught up with Fluker and he was arrested on various drug charges and interfering and resisting arrest.

A second suspect, Joel Cardona, 25, was also arrested on drug charges.

According to police, during the search they uncovered 3.5 ounces of marijuana, 5 grams of crack cocaine, 4.5 grams of powder cocaine, 70 controlled prescription pills, $220 in US currency, three cell phones, three digital scales and drug packaging materials.

Both suspects were held on bond. More arrests are expected.

Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the Groton City Police Department Detective Division at 860-446-4186 or the Groton Town Police Department Detective Division at 860-441-6712.