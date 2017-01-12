Groton Looking to Community to Design New Town Logo

The town of Groton is asking people to help them craft their image – literally.

“How do we stand out? How do we make ourselves stand out,” asked Sam Eisenbeiser, economic development specialist for the town of Groton.

The town wants the community to help design a logo that captures the town's essence. It'll be used for community outreach and a website highlighting the town's economic development.

"An image so that we can compete with the other town's around the country,” Eisenbeiser said.

With Electric Boat in a hiring surge, looking to hit a peak employment of 18,000 people, Groton wants to cash in on the benefits.

That means developing housing close enough for people to walk to shops and restaurants, and attracting EB suppliers instead of having that business go to neighboring towns, according to Eisenbeiser.

Those who live in Groton say there's so much to highlight.

"The Nautilus over at the sub base, and there are beautiful parks and places to take your dog and go hiking, and beaches,” said Nicki Finlayson, who lives on the Groton side of Mystic.

“We know the community, we know what we have,” said Kali Woodhall, who lives in Mystic.

Many are excited that they and their neighbors have the opportunity to showcase where they live.

"Getting the community involved, I think it's very, very important to get people to the area and get people excited about what we have to offer,” said Rich Garmon, a resident on the Groton side of Mystic.

Gone are the days of using the town’s seal to market. The Groton Business Association said Groton is so more than just an industrial town. It's time to show it.

"We are so rich in resources here in Groton and we need to tell the world about it and we need to tell ourselves about it,” said Susan Bailey, chair of the Groton Business Association.

The official launch of the competition is Jan. 19 and it runs through Feb. 28. participants need to create a ‘Brand Identity’ concept and logo with a slogan or tagline. The winner could win $250. For more information on the contest and how to submit an entry, visit www.groton-ct.gov/depts/plandev/edev.asp