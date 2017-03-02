Groton School Employee W-2 Forms Released in Computer Hoax

A fishing scam sent via email to the Groton School District prompted sensitive information to be given out, the superintendent said.

On Wednesday, someone pretending to be the superintendent sent an email to the business office requesting information on personnel W-2 forms.

Video Sessions Recuses Himself From Trump Campaign Probe

Thinking the email was from the superintendent, the sensitive information was sent by mistake, Michael Graner, the superintendent, said.

The employee who saw the email said they knew the superintendent was working on the budget and assumed the information requested was for that purpose. The superintendent told NBC Connecticut that he has never made a request like that via email.

More than 1,300 employees were affected, including teachers, administrators, substitute teachers, or anyone who received compensation from the Groton Board of Education.

The incident was reported Thursday morning to police, the FBI, and the IRS.

The school said they contacted the insurance company and purchased credit monitoring services for everyone.

Graner said there were meetings held on Thursday afternoon about the data breach and what staff can do.

On Friday, the IRS will send an agent to the school district to give advice on any other safeguards.