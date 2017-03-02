Groton Woman Warns of Importance of Having Working Smoke Alarms

A Groton woman said she’s lucky that she was awake when her garage caught on fire since her smoke alarms didn’t work.

That’s why NBC Connecticut is proud to be connecting you to the American Red Cross Install-a- thon. The week of March 6, the Connecticut and Rhode Island Region of the American Red Cross will be canvassing communities and installing them 1,200 free smoke alarms.

On the night of April 3, 2016, Laurie Kim Briggs’ life changed.

“(I) yelled up to my daughter and her husband, did you light a candle? And they said ‘no.’ And I said, ‘OK, because the smell is awful,’” she said. “I wonder if my grandsons snuck downstairs to cook something...”

That’s when she saw the black smoke curling up the stairs. She started shouting, “get out, get out.”

Her daughter, her son-in-law and four of her grandchildren – one who was taking a shower – all ran outside and across the street.

The batteries in her smoke alarms were dead. Her garage was destroyed, bicycles burned, and almost 40 years worth of memories in flames. Most of her wiring and plumbing was melted. Briggs said the source was likely a light plugged into an extension cord.

If she had gone to bed as planned, the situation could have been even worse.

Briggs volunteered on-and-off with the Red Cross for 25 years. She saw the emails about their free smoke alarm installations. But said she was too proud to ask for help.

It took eight months for Briggs and her family. Her mission now is to tell people to invite the Red Cross in.

“Don’t be embarrassed to allow help to come your way. If I had allowed the Red Cross to come in and put my fire alarms, I wouldn’t be guaranteed I didn’t have a fire. But I would have definitely had my family out safer and sooner.”

The Red Cross will be visiting:

• March 6: Torrington, CT

• March 7: Norwalk, CT

• March 8: New Britain, CT

• March 9: Tiverton, RI

• March 10: New London, CT

People can schedule a visit the websites for Connecticut and Rhode Island or by calling (877) 287-3327 and selecting option “1” on the phone.