    Stamford Police Department
    Douglas Hus-Flores

    Stamford police have arrested a Guatemalan man in the country illegally who is accused of sexually assaulting a toddler, according to police.

    According to police, Douglas Hus-Flores, 19, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.

    The investigation began when the toddler was taken to Stamford Hospital after complaining of pain to her mother. The child was bleeding and had unspecified injuries.

    Police said that doctors determined the injuries were likely caused by sexual assault. The child was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital for further treatment.

    An immigration detainer was placed on Hus-Flores and he is being held on a $250,000 bond. He was arraigned Thursday and is next scheduled to appear in court on April 4.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 30 minutes ago

