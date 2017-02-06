The Patriots did their job Sunday night and then the team at Zuse Inc. in Guilford set to work.

The company, which makes embroidered and printed apparel, began printing t-shirts celebrating the Patriots victim within an hour of the game’s end. Employees have been working nonstop overnight to produce thousands of official Patriots Super Bowl t-shirts that will end up on retail shelves all over.

It was the first Super Bowl won in overtime, and one employee said it wasn't until Julian Edelman's unbelievable catch late in the fourth quarter that she knew she was coming to work.

"I thought I'd be, well, sleeping in," said Hope Citrin, who was on the 4 a.m. shift.

The Zuse team works in two shifts of about 20 people each to print the shirts. The first crew comes in at 11 p.m. and the second around 4 a.m., according to owner Ted Zuse.