Guilford Police Arrest Suspects in ID Theft Along I-95 Corridor | NBC Connecticut
Guilford Police Arrest Suspects in ID Theft Along I-95 Corridor

    Guilford police arrested three people suspected in a credit card skimming and identity theft operation and said they are suspected of similar crimes along the Interstate 95 corridor. 

    The investigation started Thursday as a report that stolen credit cards were used at a Guilford Wal-Mart. 

    Police said Devin Lee Rhames, Maurice Pringle and Tyshaun Landells, all of Brooklyn, New York, used stolen cards or cards made with stolen material to buy gift cards and left the store. 

    After being alerted about what happened, police started searching for the people involved and took Landells into custody, but said Rhames and Pringle fled. They were later taken into custody in a thick marsh and officers recovered evidence and said it includes stolen and manufactured credit cards, gift cards, a laptop computer connected to a credit card skimming device and several other electronics and media storage devices, according to police. 

    The three suspects were arrested on several charges, including trafficking in personal identifying information, third-degree identity theft, receiving goods from illegal use of a credit card and additional charges. 

    They were held on $25,000 bond.

