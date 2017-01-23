Gun Found Near New Haven School

An unloaded gun was found near the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy in New Haven on Monday morning.

An officer responded to 360 Columbus Ave. at 7:14 a.m. to investigate after a staff member at the Roberto Clemente Leadership Academy found a gun, police said.

Police said the weapon was not loaded and there was no magazine.

School was not yet in session when the staff member found the gun and students were just starting to arrive after police removed the firearm.

The police department’s bureau of investigation will conduct forensic testing.