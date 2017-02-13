Gunshots Fired During Fight Outside Chicago Sam’s in Cromwell: Police

From left to right: Andrew Brown, Michael Bolton, Sherron Barnes and Michael Baecker.

Four people were arrested after gunshots rang out during a large fight in Cromwell early Sunday morning.

Police said they received several 911 calls reporting a large fight outside Chicago Sam’s, at 51 Shunpike Road, at 12:40 a.m. Sunday and officers saw several people fleeing in the parking lot.

Witnesses gave descriptions of the people involved and several surrounding police departments helped to quickly arrest three suspects.

Twenty-four-year-old Sherron Barnes and 23-year-old Michael Bolton, both of Middletown, were charged with breach of peace and third-degree assault.

Andrew Brown, 24, of Waterbury, was charged with breach of peace and interfering with an officer.

While investigating, police arrested 28-year-old Michael Baecker, of Cromwell, and charged him with interfering with an officer.

Police said they found evidence of gunshots but it does not appear anyone was hit by gunfire.

Cromwell police and the midstate major crime squad are investigating.

Anyone with information should call Cromwell police at 860-635-2256.