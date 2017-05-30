Guy Fieri Spotted at Branford Wedding Venue

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 04: Chef and television personality Guy Fieri holds hamburgers in the kitchen during a welcome event for Guy Fieri's Vegas Kitchen & Bar at The Quad Resort & Casino on April 4, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment)

Wedding guests at WoodWinds in Branford Sunday night may have spotted a famous face.

The venue posted a photo of a guest with celebrity chef and TV personality Guy Fieri.





The photo was captioned “Just met guy fieri. Heading straight to flavortown.”

Fieri is a restaurateur and TV host. According to his biography on the Food Network website, his career started in 1996 when he opened Johnny Garlic’s in Santa Rosa, California. Today he own multiple restaurants across the country, including one at Foxwoods Resort Casino, and hosts two shows on the network – Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games.

Fieri's social media accounts did not indicate why he was in Connecticut.

The WoodWinds is a wedding and events venue on Schoolground Road in Branford. There were multiple weddings at the venue Sunday night.