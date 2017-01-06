Half Foot of Snow Possible in Parts of Connecticut Saturday | NBC Connecticut
FIRST ALERT WEATHER ALERT: 
School Delays
NBC_OTS_CT

Half Foot of Snow Possible in Parts of Connecticut Saturday

By Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski

    After a small amount of snow Friday morning, a second storm is fast approaching.

    Initially, it looked like the Saturday storm would be a clean miss.

    That's no longer the case.

    Expect snow to begin across most of the state midday Saturday, and last through the evening.

    As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Windham and New London Counties.

    The snow will be of the type that accumulates efficiently.

    Temperatures several thousand feet up will be prime for "dendritic snow growth," which simply means bigger snow flakes.

    One to three inches of snow are possible in central Connecticut, but eastern Connecticut could see three to six inches, or more.

    NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for areas east of Interstate 91, simply because that's the area the will see the most snow.

    Obviously the storm has trended closer, so future forecasts need to be monitored carefully.

    Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    Tyler Jankoski
     

