Hamden Man Stabbed Nephew Three Times Over Money: Police

Hamden police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his nephew three times over money.

Police said on Nov. 24 they responded to a home on Warner Street for a reported assault. When they arrived they found a 28-year-old victim with three stab wounds. He was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the victim went to his uncle’s home to collect money he was owned. That was when his uncle, identified as Mitchell Chapman, 55, stabbed him in the back, then took off before officers arrived.

Chapman was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. He was ordered a $35,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30.