Hamden Man Suspected of Possessing Child Porn

A Hamden man is accused of possessing child pornography, police said.

Starting in February 2015, Hamden Police started an investigation regarding child pornography allegedly belonging to Luis Rivas-Vasquez.

Rivas-Vasquez's computer equipment was seized by police from his residence at 25 Willow Street.

Police discovered 13 movie files of suspected child pornography.

The 56-year-old turned himself in at the Hamden Police Headquarters on May 31.

Rivas-Vasquez was charged with possession of child pornography and his bond was set at $35,000.