Hamden Man Suspected of Possessing Child Porn | NBC Connecticut
logo_ct_2x

Hamden Man Suspected of Possessing Child Porn

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hamden Police Department

    A Hamden man is accused of possessing child pornography, police said. 

    Starting in February 2015, Hamden Police started an investigation regarding child pornography allegedly belonging to Luis Rivas-Vasquez.

    Rivas-Vasquez's computer equipment was seized by police from his residence at 25 Willow Street. 

    Police discovered 13 movie files of suspected child pornography. 

    The 56-year-old turned himself in at the Hamden Police Headquarters on May 31.

    Rivas-Vasquez was charged with possession of child pornography and his bond was set at $35,000. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC Connecticut anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices