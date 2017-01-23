Hamden Police Investigate 2 Armed Robberies in 3 Hours

Hamden police are investigating two armed robberies in less than three hours Sunday morning.

The first robbery was reported at 5 a.m. at 7-Eleven at 1795 Dixwell Ave. The masked robber was dressed in dark clothing, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money from the cash register, police said.

Then he ran off with cash and the clerk’s cell phone and police have not been able to find him.

Then, police responded to US 1 Petrol at 1290 Dixwell Ave., a mile away from the first robbery, for another armed robbery. The person who committed the second robbery was also wearing dark clothing and a ski mask, had a gun and ordered the clerk to give him the money from the cash register, police said.

Then he ran off with the cash and the clerk’s cell phone and remains at large.

No surveillance photos were immediately available and police said it’s not clear if the same person robbed both stores.

Anyone with information should call the Hamden police department detective division at (203) 230-4040.