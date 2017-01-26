Hartford Archdiocese Group Heads to Washington for March for Life

A group of about 150 people from the Hartford Archdiocese are on the way to Washington, DC to march in what’s said to be the largest anti-abortion gathering in the entire world.

“The message that we send, really every year when we go on this march, is to witness to life in the womb. … This is human life, unborn children, and that we need to respect and give dignity to human life at all stages, from conception to natural death, and so we honor that and honor them,” Father Robert Landback said.

The group is heading to the 44th annual March for Life, which is scheduled to coincide with the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision.

This march also comes days after the Women’s March in Washington, D.C., when millions of people marched to bring attention to women’s issues.

A common theme in speeches and on signs at the women’s marches was the phrase “my body, my choice,” referencing women’s reproductive health choices.

Landback said he does not think the March for Life is a counter march to the Women’s March.

“We’ve been doing it for 44 years and it would have been here whether there was a march last weekend. I think there were lots of pro-life women that were marching last weekend. I don’t think this is a counter march in anyway because we honor the lives of women and their lives, as well as children,” he said.

The Hartford Archdiocese believes that abortion is the greatest human rights violation of our time.

The Hartford group will take part in a vigil mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception tonight. The march will be held Friday and the participants will head to the U.S. Supreme Court.