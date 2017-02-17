Hartford Board of Education to Discuss OCA Abuse Report at Upcoming Meeting | NBC Connecticut
Hartford Board of Education to Discuss OCA Abuse Report at Upcoming Meeting

    (Published Friday, Feb. 10, 2017)

    The Hartford Board of Education will discuss and plan ways to address systematic faults at a meeting on Feb. 21 after the Office of the Child Advocate found the district mishandled cases of child abuse claims for years.

    In a statement released Friday, the board said it was “shocked, dismayed, and angry” over the report’s findings and supported the actions of Acting Superintendent Leslie Torres- Rodriguez in immediately addressing the issue with a proposed Student Safety Action Plan. 

    Hartford requested the OCA review its system after the resignation and arrest of former school administrator Eduardo Genao.

    The OCA found the district didn't regularly review its mandated reporting policy as required by law, and sometimes failed to complete a paper trail of suspected abuse among school staffers. The report stated that training wasn't up to speed and punishment was lacking.

    The board said it was planning to making changes in policies and procedures to ensure a culture where student safety comes first.

     

