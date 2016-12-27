Emergency crews responded and evacuated students when flooding in the pump area of the pool at Hartford Public High School started edging close to an electrical panel.

Hartford Public High School had to be evacuated after flooding in the pool pump area Tuesday morning.

There were no classes scheduled Tuesday, but according to fire officials about 300 people that were in the building for a track meet had to be evacuated.

The flood began in the pump room of the pool area and the fire department was called when the water started edging close to an electrical panel.

The fire department is on scene and there is no danger at this point, officials said. Everyone was safely out of the building before the water reached the electrical panel.

Eversource spokesman Frank Poirot said electrical service to the school is underground which makes turning off power to the building more difficult than with overhead power lines. A crew is headed to the scene to make any necessary repairs.

Editor's Note: Fire officials initially estimated the total number of people in the building around 1,000 but then said that estimate was high. The story has been updated to reflect that information.