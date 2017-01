Gia Burns was born at 12:29 a.m. at Hartford Hospital on New Year's Day.

Baby Gia Burns was born of Angela and Michael Burns from Southington. She weighed in at seven pounds, 14 ounces.

Gia baby is the couple's first child, born just minutes after her parents' first wedding anniversary on Dec. 31, 2016.

Congratulations to mom and dad and a happy birthday to Gia!