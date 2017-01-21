Sarah Raskin and Beth Kerrigan organized 5,000 women on 90 buses that will make the trip for the Women's March and will carry a banner when they march in Washington Saturday.

As hundreds of thousands of women descend on Washington, DC for the National Women’s March on Washington, Connecticut residents will hold a sister rally of their own in Hartford.

Connecticut residents will gather at the State Capitol Building’s north lawn to stand in solidarity with women across the nation. The march stands for the idea that women’s rights are human rights, no matter what race, ethnicity, religion, immigration status, sexual identity, economic status, age or disability. Participants support a wide range of concepts including ending violence, reproductive rights, LGBTQIA rights, workers; rights, civil rights, disability rights, immigrant rights and environmental justice.

Connecticut will also be represented at the national march.

Events are scheduled across the nation and in places as far as Australia.

The Hartford rally will begin at 12:45 p.m. and include speakers from a variety of civil and women’s rights groups, as well as state and city officials.