West Hartford police have arrested a man accused of trying to steal a car by brandishing a fake gun during a sale arranged on Craigslist, and police said the suspect has a history of similar crimes.

Police said that on Thursday the accused, Clifford Walker, 19, of Hartford, met with the victim to view a car the victim had advertised for sale on Craigslist. Walker allegedly asked the victim to let him test drive the vehicle, then once they were in the car Walker allegedly pulled out a handgun and told the victim to get out.

According to police, the victim fought back and was able to take the gun from Walker. The weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

Walker then fled, but officers located him shortly afterward, police said.

Walker is charged with criminal attempt at robbery, criminal attempt at robbery involving an occupied motor vehicle, criminal attempt at larceny, and weapon in a motor vehicle.

Police said Walker was also wanted on a warrant from another robbery on Dec. 2 where he allegedly stole a cellphone at gunpoint during a Craigslist transaction then rammed the victim’s car when he fled. Walker faces charges including robbery, larceny, threatening, and several motor vehicle violations in that case.

Additionally, according to police Walker was out on bond from a previous arrest where he allegedly stole a vehicle during a Craigslist transaction.

Walker is being held on a $250,000 bond and is expected in court Friday.