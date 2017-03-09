Hartford Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

One man is dead after a shooting in Hartford Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to 45 Alan Green Way around 9:15 p.m. after Shotspotter alerted police to shots fired in the area. There they found a male victim in a second floor unit suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene. "The victim did have two different identifications on him which is problematic for our officers, so we're going to wait for fingerprints to come back," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Police say it appears there were shots fired both inside and outside of the building. "Shotspotter told us there were three shots outside. We have a lot more shell casings than that at this point," Foley said.

Major Crimes detectives are investigating and anyone with information is asked to call Hartford Police.

